Sally Clark
Redding - Sally was born on July 26, 1931 in McCloud, California to Leo and Emma Audia. She passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at her Redding home surrounded by her loving family.
Early years of Sally's life were spent growing up in the beautiful town of McCloud. It is there that she met her life-long soulmate, Gary Clark. They were married November 4, 1950. After Gary's return from military service in Korea, the family moved to Redding where they owned and operated several grocery businesses and later a successful RV dealership, Travellers' Hill. Retirement found Sally and Gary enjoying houseboating on Shasta Lake and in later years, traveling the country in their RV. The family celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in McCloud prior to Gary's passing in 2011.
The first born of two children, Sally loved her devoted younger brother, Joseph Audia. Sally and Joe spent many special times together, especially later in life enjoying many quiet breakfasts and daily phone calls.
Always interested in art, Sally was also an accomplished painter and artist herself. She enjoyed collecting many beautiful paintings, sculptures and art glass over the years.
Sally's greatest joy was enjoying and being surrounded by her family. One of her greatest passions was spending time at the Mendocino coast with her family and friends each year. Sally's trips with family always concluded by Sally's words, "Time will change us, but we begin and end with Family. . ."
She is survived by her three sons; Jeff, Kelly and Matt; her beautiful daughter-in-laws Karen, Linda and Carrie; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Shasta Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Sally requests any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.