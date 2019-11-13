|
Samuel Bambino
Redding - Redding Resident Samuel Bambino passed November 9th at Mercy Medical Center at the age of 91.
Samuel was born June 22nd 1928 in McCloud California.
Sam was raised in McCloud and married his sweetheart Catherine Mae Hughes on May 24 1952.
In McCloud he had many jobs- a painter and paper hanger and then began being a butcher in the General Stores meat Department. Sam played baseball for the town team in McCloud and was one of the best baseball players to come out of Siskiyou County.
In McCloud the couple had 2 boys -Tom & Tim and then moved to Redding in 1957 where they had their third boy- Ted.
Sam went to work of Farmers Markets in 1957 where he worked until 1990 for Farmers/Sentry Markets in Shasta Lake City as a Meat Cutter.
He had many friends and customers he grew to love over those years.
Sam and his bride loved to Dance and spent many hours dancing. They took cruises so they could dance non stop on their vacations.
They also attended many Jazz festivals across the Western United States where they could continue to dance.
He is survived by his wife Catherine of 67 years. Sons, Tom Bambino of Redding, Tim Bambino (Sue) Phoenix AZ and their Daughter Dana, Ted Bambino (Erin) of Redding and their 3 sons Marshall, Ricky and Gregory Bambino.
He also leaves behind 7 Great grandchildren. His family was his everything.
Funeral services will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Redding at 10: 30 AM Saturday, November 23rd 2019.
Reception to Follow
Services will be conducted by Allen and Dahl
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019