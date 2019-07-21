|
|
Sandra Bell
- - 1956-2019
Sandra Bell, farewell and rest in peace to my best friend and beloved wife of 27 years. After a long struggle with Lupus and then Esophageal cancer, Sandy's courage and strength of character shining through the pain. She was the bravest person I've ever known.
An enthusiastic sea scout Mariner sailing from Vallejo, she was an avid lifeguard, later a guidance councilor for at risk teens at Napa State Hospital, a career she cared deeply about. Sandy was a much loved mother and grandmother who left a legacy of kindness and love in the lives she touched.
She will always be remembered with the same love that she gave so much of.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 21, 2019