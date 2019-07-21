Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Bell Obituary
Sandra Bell

- - 1956-2019

Sandra Bell, farewell and rest in peace to my best friend and beloved wife of 27 years. After a long struggle with Lupus and then Esophageal cancer, Sandy's courage and strength of character shining through the pain. She was the bravest person I've ever known.

An enthusiastic sea scout Mariner sailing from Vallejo, she was an avid lifeguard, later a guidance councilor for at risk teens at Napa State Hospital, a career she cared deeply about. Sandy was a much loved mother and grandmother who left a legacy of kindness and love in the lives she touched.

She will always be remembered with the same love that she gave so much of.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.