|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Jean Lambert
Redding - Sandra "Sandy" Jean Lambert passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Redding, CA due to complications following her battle with cancer. She was 71 years old.
Sandy was born on December 8th,1947 in Berkeley, CA to her parents, Leon and Genevieve Erickson. She was raised in Concord, CA and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School in 1966. Soon after Sandy began her family, and by 1974 they moved to Redding, CA to raise their family amongst the beautiful Northern California mountains and lakes. Sandy had a true heart for troubled youth and enjoyed several years working in a local girls group-home and continued on where she retired working as an instructional aid at Oasis Community School. She dedicated her remaining time educating children at Excel Academy, traveling and creating memories with her children and grandchildren, as well as hosting and ministering to national and international visitors in her home.
Sandy gifted people with her welcoming, generous and hospitable heart. Her greatest accomplishment and desire was to create an atmosphere where people could encounter God's love and compassion. She was also known for her amazing homemade jams, fudge and other baked goods.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Candace Ponce; her son, Dennis Lambert; her daughter, Patty Price; her brother, Dennis Erickson; and her seven grandchildren, Jessica, Reuben, Rochelle, Ali, Nicko, Natalie and Ezra.
Sandy's life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethel Church in the Great Room located at 933 College View Drive in Redding, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 23, 2019