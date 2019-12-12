|
Scott Clark Young
September 3, 1979 - December 3, 2019
On Tuesday December 3rd, God chose, in his perfect timing, to bring Scott home.
Scott was born September 3,1979 in Ojai, California. He was the second of 3 children to Susan and Robert. His family relocated to the Redding area in 1989 where he attended Junction Middle School then graduated from Foothill High School in 1997.
Scott loved his motorcycle, music, soccer, playing guitar and cheering for the Giants. He was a great cook and enjoyed camping and fishing. His son Morgan was the highlight of his life who he loved more than anything.
Scott had a big heart and many close friends. He never met a stranger and loved to share a story. We will miss his jokes at Sunday dinner.
Scott is preceded in death by his father Robert. He is survived by his son Morgan, his mother Susan and step-father Jerry, his sister Lindsay, his brother Neil and sister-in-law Christina and his nieces Stella and Charlotte. He was loved by his grandparents and was close with his aunts, uncles and cousins of Southern California and Iowa.
The family will hold a private burial at Lawncrest Memorial Park but ask that you join them in a celebration of Scott's life on Saturday, December 21st at 3pm at his parent's home in Redding.
In leiu of flowers, please make a donation in Scott's honor to Morgan Young's college fund. You can donate at any Tri Counties Bank in Morgan's name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019