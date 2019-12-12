Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-5466
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Clark Young


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Clark Young Obituary
Scott Clark Young

September 3, 1979 - December 3, 2019

On Tuesday December 3rd, God chose, in his perfect timing, to bring Scott home.

Scott was born September 3,1979 in Ojai, California. He was the second of 3 children to Susan and Robert. His family relocated to the Redding area in 1989 where he attended Junction Middle School then graduated from Foothill High School in 1997.

Scott loved his motorcycle, music, soccer, playing guitar and cheering for the Giants. He was a great cook and enjoyed camping and fishing. His son Morgan was the highlight of his life who he loved more than anything.

Scott had a big heart and many close friends. He never met a stranger and loved to share a story. We will miss his jokes at Sunday dinner.

Scott is preceded in death by his father Robert. He is survived by his son Morgan, his mother Susan and step-father Jerry, his sister Lindsay, his brother Neil and sister-in-law Christina and his nieces Stella and Charlotte. He was loved by his grandparents and was close with his aunts, uncles and cousins of Southern California and Iowa.

The family will hold a private burial at Lawncrest Memorial Park but ask that you join them in a celebration of Scott's life on Saturday, December 21st at 3pm at his parent's home in Redding.

In leiu of flowers, please make a donation in Scott's honor to Morgan Young's college fund. You can donate at any Tri Counties Bank in Morgan's name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -