Scott Robert Jenkins
Folsom - Scott Robert Jenkins was born May 25, 1975 to Gwenlyn (Carver) Jenkins and Robert Ray Jenkins in Stockton. CA and passed away suddenly on September 14, 2019. Gone too soon, Scott was an amazing man - a wonderful son to parents Gwen and Bob of Linden, CA, a loving husband to his wife Tracy (Grisham) Jenkins of Folsom, and dedicated father to his son William Jenkins also of Folsom. Scott shared this life with two brothers who pre-deceased him, Brian Jenkins and Mike Jenkins. He also leaves behind two sisters Tammie (Jenkins) Walker and Carrie (Jenkins) Johnson. Scott had several nieces and nephews and was especially close with his brother Mike's family. He will also be missed by his mother-in-law Michele Grisham and father-in-law John Grisham, as well as by many colleagues and friends.
Scott graduated from Linden High School (Linden, CA) and University of the Pacific (Stockton) and had recently completed his MBA at Sacramento State University. He was a Vice President at State Street Corp in Sacramento. Scott lettered in baseball, basketball, and football in high school and played baseball at UOP. He also served as coach for a number of years.
He loved his family and his son Will was his number one priority. Scott was a loving person who will surely be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his memory on Saturday, October 5 at 11 AM at Bayside Church, 890 Glenn Drive in Folsom. A reception will immediately follow. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Linden United Methodist Church (UMCOR) P.O box 693, Linden, CA 95236; Habitat for Humanity, or The .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 1, 2019