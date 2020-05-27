Sean Michael Fitzpatrick



Sean Michael Fitzpatrick, 55, died on May 22, 2020 at his home in Chico, CA. Born in Oroville on March 3, 1965, he was raised in Redding, CA. Sean was pre-deceased by his father, John C. Fitzpatrick. He leaves behind his mother, Betty Fitzpatrick, sister Kacey Fitzpatrick (Deb Kilpatrick) of Los Altos, brothers Bryan Fitzpatrick of Redding, and Adam Fitzpatrick (Amanda Fitzpatrick) of Portland, OR, as well as 3 nephews, Kael, Sam and Max. He leaves behind his best friend and love of his life, Mina Darvishi, his partner in life for the last eleven years.



Sean attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Shasta High School. Sean had a great love of nature and the outdoors from a young age. Whiskeytown's Shasta Bally and Mt. Shasta mountains were two of his favorite places to hike and visit. He loved making his garden beautiful and bird-friendly, including hosting a large variety of ducks and hummingbirds. Sean loved sports, especially the Raiders, and he could spew facts and stats on almost any team, player, game or year, impressively. He easily brought a smile into any room he entered; Sean will be deeply missed by those who love him.



A private family service will be held. Please hold Sean in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Turtle Bay Museum or to the John and Betty Fitzpatrick Endowment to St. Joseph Elementary School.









