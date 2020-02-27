|
Shannon Meehan Griffey
Redding - Shannon Meehan Griffey died at age 59 on February 18, 2020, in Redding, California. She was born on March 7, 1960, in Farmington, New Mexico, but grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she worked hard to get an education to become a successful dental hygienist and dental practice consultant. Shannon supported her husband through medical school and through numerous moves across the country, from Nevada, to New Mexico, to Florida, before settling down in Northern California where she became a full-time mother to three children. Her greatest passion was her family, but she also enjoyed spending time with her friends, photography, and travel. One of her favorite places to visit was Florida, where she loved to vacation with her family, collect seashells, and watch the sunset on the beach. Also significant to Shannon was her involvement in the Catholic community; she was a Eucharistic minister, lector, and coordinator for the Liturgical Lay Ministers of the Word at St. Joseph Church. She also worked closely doing fundraising with Northern Valley Catholic Social Service (NVCSS). She is survived by mother, Judith Roberts-Sherman; sisters, Kathleen Meehan, Colleen Meehan, and Bridgid Meehan-Mazzagatti; husband, Marc; and children, Erin, Frances, and Sean. A vigil will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Church on Shannon's birthday, Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. In memory of Shannon, donations can be made to NVCSS or flowers sent to Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020