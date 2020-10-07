1/1
Shari Lee Gulledge
Shari Lee Gulledge (Leonard), loving wife and mother, passed away at her home in Southwest Harbor, Maine on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at age 78. Shari was born in San Diego, CA on March 16, 1942 to Donald and Wilma (Wilder) Leonard and lived most of her life on the West Coast. She moved to Maine in 1998, with the love of her life, Greg, where she made a beautiful home and enjoyed exploring the Island. Shari also had a lot of fun watching the birds and other wildlife, taking care of her garden, and loved reading and discussing history and current events.

Shari is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Wilma. She is survived by: her husband Greg Gulledge; her brother Steve Leonard; her daughters Colleen Gervasi, Shari Gervasi, and Donna Zeis; five grandchildren, Ricky, Brittany, Hailey, David, and Tony; five great-grandchildren; and step-daughter Casey. Shari brought much joy to our lives and we will always remember her unwavering love and devotion, as well as the sacrifices that she made for us; she will always and forever live in our hearts.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
