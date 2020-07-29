Sharon Hawk



On Saturday, July 25, our beloved wife and mother Sharon Hawk died at home surrounded by family and loved ones. The world will never be the same.



A 5-foot spitfire, Sharon loved to say "No" to any request, just to get a reaction. Then she would smile, say "Oh, all right" and lend you just about anything.



Sharon, who savored moments with her family, loved to be creative. She was a fearless crafter and seamstress, enjoyed ceramics and bargain shopping for other people. She would see a picture of something or come up with an idea and off she would go to the store _ usually with a family member in tow. Her joy came from giving family and friends her many creations and purchases. But it was making maternity clothes for her daughter and just about anything for her grandchildren and great-granddaughter Sophia that truly made her smile.



One of four, Sharon Mae Cross was born May 27, 1941 in Pasadena, California, to John and Gladys Cross. An avid reader throughout her life, Sharon graduated from Trinity High School in Weaverville. Soon after she met the love of her life, Howard Hawk, and within six months they were married. The couple celebrated their 60th anniversary in December.



The pair spent their early years in Weaverville, California, before Howard's job with the California Department of Forestry (CDF) took the pair to McKinleyville, Middletown, Redding, Coalinga and Clovis, California. The two returned to Redding following Howard's retirement.



Sharon is remembered for her adventurous spirit _ taking the back way while driving her kids to school in a dune buggy _ and her love of life with her family.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents John and Gladys Cross, oldest son Curtis Hawk and brother Richard. She is survived by her husband Howard, her children John Hawk and Michelle Martin as well as five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is survived by brothers Tom (Louie) Cross and Chuck (Gwen) Cross, sister-in-law Doris Weaver, four nieces and two nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.









