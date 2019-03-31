Sharon Kay Huggins



Redding - Sharon Kay Huggins, 75, passed away peacefully, on March 19, 2019. The California native and lifetime resident was born on April 15, 1943, in Huntington Park, and grew up in Whittier. She graduated in 1961 from Santa Fe High School, where she had become well known for her beautiful singing voice and stage performance. She continued working as a model, actor, and vocalist into young adulthood.



When she was three years old, Sharon sat on family friend Clarence Huggins' lap and announced, "I'm going to marry Raymond," his son. In storybook fashion, her prediction came true: Sharon married USMC veteran and Huntington Park firefighter, Norman Raymond Huggins, on October 28, 1961.



In a 1965 interview in the Huntington Park Daily Signal, Sharon said, "My husband realizes that a person has to do what makes one happy, and so he had no real complaints when I decided to go to the bright lights, [however] I really haven't set any theatrical goal to strive for because the role of Mrs. Huggins is going to remain Number One."



True to her word, Sharon traded the limelight for motherhood, with the birth of their daughter, Nicole, in 1966. The family lived in South Gate, until 1977, when they moved to Redding, after vacationing there for many years prior. Although Sharon held various part-time jobs throughout her lifetime, she always listed her occupation as "homemaker," which she considered to be her full-time career.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Norman "Raymond" Huggins, of Redding, daughter, Nicole (Porter) Rennix, of Napa, granddaughter, Lauren Schauer, of Red Bluff, and great-grandson, Logan Rodgers, of North Richland Hills, TX, as well as many other relatives and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her quick wit, vivacious laugh, and dedication to everyone who loved her.



A funeral will be held at the Igo Veteran's Cemetery on April 4 at 2:00, followed by a celebration of life at Carnegie's, in Redding, at 4:00. Sharon's family recommends that anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution consider donating to the ( ).



