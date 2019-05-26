|
|
Sharon Marietta Ehn
Cottonwood - Sharon Marietta Ehn age 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, CA on May 14, 2019. She was born September 11, 1942 to Leonard and Tess Meyers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Harry Lowell Ehn on May 8, 1959 and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They have resided in Cottonwood, CA for the past 35 years.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; Fred, Leonard and Bobby. She is survived by her husband Harry Ehn, and four children; Harry Ehn Jr. of Cottonwood, Tess Kingsbury of Bella Vista, Diane Martin of San Carlos and Leonard Ehn of Anderson. Sharon is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson, CA on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at Sacred Heart Ministry next door. The graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery on Eureka Way in Redding, CA. All are welcome to continue the celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Cottonwood immediately following the services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019