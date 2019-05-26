Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Anderson, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Ehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Marietta Ehn


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Marietta Ehn Obituary
Sharon Marietta Ehn

Cottonwood - Sharon Marietta Ehn age 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, CA on May 14, 2019. She was born September 11, 1942 to Leonard and Tess Meyers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Harry Lowell Ehn on May 8, 1959 and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They have resided in Cottonwood, CA for the past 35 years.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; Fred, Leonard and Bobby. She is survived by her husband Harry Ehn, and four children; Harry Ehn Jr. of Cottonwood, Tess Kingsbury of Bella Vista, Diane Martin of San Carlos and Leonard Ehn of Anderson. Sharon is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson, CA on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at Sacred Heart Ministry next door. The graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery on Eureka Way in Redding, CA. All are welcome to continue the celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Cottonwood immediately following the services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.