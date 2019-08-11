|
Sharron Blagrave Barnett, passed away January 17, 2019 at her home in Yucaipa, California following a long illness.
Sharron is survived by her Son Joseph Barnett (Stacy) of Waco, Texas and Daughter Elizabeth Lahey (Frederic) of Cleveland, Ohio. Brother Larry Blagrave (Kathy) of Ono, California. Four Grandchildren and One great grandchild. She was predeceased by two Sons Jason and Stephen Barnett both natives of Willows.
Sharron was born at home in Whiskeytown, California to George and Irene Blagrave and spent most of her childhood in the Old Shasta, Whiskeytown and Trinity County areas.
Sharron graduated from Whiskeytown Elementry School and was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Shasta Union High School where she graduated with honors.
All are welcomed to join the family for a memorial service August 17, 2019 - 11 am at the Whiskeytown Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers the family requests charitable donations be made to Saint Judes Hospital for Children or the Haven Humane Society.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 11, 2019