Sheila Kay Boswell
Redding - December 3, 1951 - March 17, 2019
Sheila Boswell, born Sheila Kay Heidemann in Los Angeles, CA was the youngest of two children. Her father (Wayne Heidemann) and mother (Lea Heidemann) provided her with a childhood filled with love, adventures, and fond memories. As a young girl she loved riding her bike around with her dog Pepe in tow, and in her teenage years she liked to spend her days with her best friend Carlene Green, laying out at the beach and cruising around Southern California. She attended Artesia High school where she was a cheerleader. She always had a sense of adventure which led her to head off to Florida for college. There, she met her first husband with whom she had three sons. Her love of Jesus and natural curiosity about the Bible ran deep throughout her entire life… even during the past year when her health was the weakest, her faith was the strongest.
On January 1, 1993 she married the love of her life, Michael Boswell. They had a fairytale love story together. They brought out the best in each other and were always laughing, smiling, and taking care of each other. She gained 6 stepchildren and in 1997, they were blessed with a beautiful surprise, a daughter; Bailie Julia Boswell, rounding out the family with five boys and five girls.
Sheila was such a valiant fighter in everything she did. The last 13 months she put all of her efforts into fighting metastatic breast cancer. The love and support she received from her family and friends during this time meant so much to her and gave her even more motivation to win this fight. She found solutions through non-traditional means that she painstakingly researched with Mike. She had done this many times before for others, seeking out a medical solution when it was impossible to see. She was making amazing progress each day despite her weakened body. Every day she woke up with a renewed will to win. All the while, her loving and devoted husband, Mike, was by her side to support her in every way. She prayed faithfully and listened to the Bible online to renew her spirits and drive. Despite her giving it everything she had, God called her home to be with him on March 17, 2019; just two months after her father's passing. She joins him now in Heaven pain free and celebrating eternal life, in the end she won. Oh death, where is your victory? Oh death where is your sting? But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sheila is survived by her husband (Mike), mom (Lea), brother (Mike), three sons (Jeff, Joel, and Jon), daughter (Bailie), six stepchildren (Sharesa, Jordan, Marinda, Canaan, Kaydrea, and Arianna), and over 20 grandchildren.
We were all blessed to know her and have her be a part of our lives and will miss her greatly! Until we see you again daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, friend and as Mike called her, Sweet Little Girl…..
Services will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship, 3180 Ranch Rd., Redding CA on Saturday April 6 at 11:00 am.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019