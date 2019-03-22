|
|
Shirley E. Lowe
Redding - On January 27th Shirley E. Lowe passed from time into eternity, more alive now than ever before. She joins her husband, Malin, and their very young son, Brent, and her brother Leland Voeltz. She leaves her children: Kent Lowe (Linda) and Jeanne Lowe and three grandchildren, their spouses and one new great-grandson.
Shirley was born in Los Angeles CA and grew up helping in her family's business, "The Golden Krust Bakery" in San Pedro. She graduated from Pepperdine University and taught Home Economics in junior and senior high schools in Southern CA and in Shasta County.
Shirley brought much joy and gave abundant love and care. Teaching came naturally as she shared her passion for sewing, cooking, canning and gardening. She was creative, vibrant and beautiful; always ready for adventure: sailing, skiing, swimming and travel. Shirley and Malin loved to help people and welcomed all with cheerful smiles, interesting activities and warm hospitality.
Because she loved the country-life, we will celebrate and remember her this spring, on April 27th at 2:00pm in her yard. With a smile, Shirley would tell you today that everything is "Peachy keen!"
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 22, 2019