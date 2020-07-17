Sonja Marie Montalvo
Sonja Marie Montalvo, born April 8, 1952 to Tony Martinez and Leona Fann in Anderson, CA, departed this life on July 10, 2020 in Monroe, WA. She was 68. Sonja graduated from Anderson High School, Class of 1970. Sonja is survived by her daughter Cuca Pasillas of Monroe, WA, brother Marcus Martinez of Granite Falls, WA, sister Paula Martinez of Redding, CA, and her loyal canine companion Ruby. She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents. Sonja was a devoted wife, mother, and sister and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
