Stanley Clair Watkins
Redding - Stanley Clair Watkins was born on August 18th, 1927 in Mukilteo, Washington and passed away on March 8th, 2020 in Redding, California at the age of 92. He was the second child born of twelve children. He moved his family to Shasta County in 1960 to work on Interstate 5 and the Whiskeytown Dam project. He worked on many large construction projects throughout the Western United States. Early in his career he belonged to the Laborers' Union and did mostly highway tunnel work as a driller and powder man. He joined The Operating Engineers Union in 1956 in Mapleton, Oregon where he met his future employer, Roy E. Ladd. He joined Ladd Construction Co in 1966 as an equipment operator and retired as the Senior Vice President of Construction in the late 90's. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a proud member of The Chinook Indian Nation; a 64 year member of The Operating Engineers Union; and a life member of the Elks Lodge and a 62 year member of the Cody, Wyoming Elks Lodge. He was preceeded in death by his son, Rodney Watkins, his parents, and seven siblings. Stan is survived by his son, Bruce Watkins, his granddaughter, Mackenzie Watkins and four siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery. 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Chinook Indian Nation, P.O. Box 368, Bay Center, WA 98527, www.chinooknation.org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020