Stanley Lane
Redding - Stanley Layne was born, May 14, 1942 in Colorado to Alvie Grant Layne of Ohio and Estelle Meyer Layne of New York.
Stanley grew up in Phoenix, AZ thereafter joining the US Navy where he proudly served his Country honorably for over 30 years.
Stanley served in the US Navy from July 9th, 1963 to August 1, 1993. During his enlistment, he was awarded many medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons; including The Expert Rifleman Medal and The Expert Pistol Shot Medal. He proudly served on many ships over the years, including The USS Constellation, USS Kitty Hawk and The USS Enterprise.
After retiring from the Navy, he moved to Northern California settling down in the small town of Happy Valley. Stanley had a deep love and appreciation for restoring classic cars. He had as many as 3 project cars at one given time, in which all had been entered in local parades and car shows. He was a member of the Golden State Rods car club.
Stanley passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 9, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after battling cancer.
Mr. Layne is survived by his loving companion Debi Strawn of Happy Valley CA, daughter Dani Layne of Sacramento CA, son David Layne and his wife Chris of Florence AZ, stepdaughter Tiffany Fulkerson of Millville CA, three grandchildren Michael Armstrong of Los Angeles CA, Casey Alexander and her husband Brandon of Sacramento CA, Ashton Fulkerson of Millville CA, two great grandchildren Kyra and Ronin Alexander, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, July 26th at The Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo.
Directly following services, please join us in celebrating Stanley's extraordinary life at The Happy Valley Community Center: 5400 Happy Valley Road in Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to:
Shasta Division USNSCC 12 8
PO Box 38
French Gulch CA 96033
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from July 13 to July 14, 2019