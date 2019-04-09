Services
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-527-0112
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
Anderson Community Center
1887 Howard St
Anderson, CA
Redding - Stephanie Michelle Estill, age 42 of Redding, passed away peacefully on March 15th 2019 at Mercy Medical Center Redding after a long illness.

Stephanie was born in Redding to Michael and Emma Post of Anderson, CA. An exuberant and outgoing child, she made friends easily and was often the center of attention at family gatherings. She graduated from Anderson High School prior to entering into a career as a medical front office professional in Redding. After a long courtship, she was wed in 2002 to Ned Estill. Five years later they welcomed the birth of their son Ian, who Stephanie considered to be the light of her life. Stephanie was a devoted wife, mother and friend who was loved by family and acquaintances alike.

Stephanie is survived by her husband Ned and son Ian, both of Redding, her mother Emma Post of Anderson, her brother Ryan (Heather) Post of Chico, aunts Barbara Harris of Anderson and Rita Sellers of Redding, uncle Paul Post of Whitmore, three nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Michael Post of Anderson.

A combined Celebration of Life for Stephanie and her father Mike is planned for July 20th 2019 at the Anderson Community Center located at 1887 Howard St. Anderson, CA 96007.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 9, 2019
