|
|
Stephen Clair Smith
April 8, 1945 - Dec. 22, 2019
Steve (Smitty) Smith of Palo Cedro died on Dec. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, two daughters, Janis and Jessica, two step-children, Joey and Jackie, his sister, Nancy, several grandchildren and one great- grand child.
Steve was a loving husband, father, and brother and was a skilled welder that loved his profession and his coworkers. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, but also, was a sensitive, creative soul that loved to cook, create artwork, and make jewelry. He is most known for his candid, humorous stories of his life experiences that left his listeners laughing out loud. He will be greatly missed by those that had the privilege to have known him.
The Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 2600 Shasta View Dr., Redding at 10:30 a.m. on January 11, 2020. A reception will follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020