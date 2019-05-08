|
Stephen Dutro Sr.
Grass Valley - Stephen Dutro Sr. passed away 4/21/2019 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born in Salinas, CA May 1947, graduated Salinas High 1965, and married high school sweetheart Barbara (Shinn) Dutro 1965. He served in the Army 1966-1968 and was a proud Veteran of Vietnam War. He moved to Cottonwood 1994, remained working for PG&E and retired in 2006. He continued to "cowboy", ride horses, hunt, and fish. Stephen and Barbara moved to Penn Valley, CA 2018 and learned he had cancer. Survived by wife Barbara, 3 children Amy Fink Penn Valley, CA, Blaine Dutro Nashville, NC, and Steve Dutro Jr Red Bluff, CA., 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, horse Kid, and dog Latigo. Graveside Service will be at the Veterans Cemetery Igo, CA on 5/10/19 at 9:30am followed by an 11:30am Celebration of Life at Cottonwood, CA American Legion Hall. Email: [email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 8, 2019