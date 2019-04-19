|
|
Stephen Michael Curts
Redding - In Loving Memory of Stephen Michael Curts
1/29/1986-4/13/2019
Stephen 33, Redding CA passed away unexpectedly on April 13,2019.Stephen was born in Logansport,IN to Susan Curts of Redding and Richard Curts of Logansport,IN . Stephen leaves behind both parents as well as his loving daughter,Amelia Marie whom he referred to as his loving princess. He is survived by Grandmother JoeAnn Paul, Aunts Christi Lindsey (whom she called her Little Jelley Belly), Nicole Pierce,Uncles John Paul,Jessie Paul,Stephen Paul and John Curts , Amara Schlottmann and family. in addition to numerous cousins and extended relatives.
He was preceded in death by Grandfather Kenneth L. Paul, grandparents David and Marilyn Curts and uncle Kevin L. Paul.
Stephens greatest joy in life was his daughter Amelia Marie and his love of family and close friends.
Services will be private with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
A Condolence page is available online at allenanddahl.com under obituaries. An account has been opened on gofundme under "Amelia's daddy" for those wishing to contribute to Amelia's college fund.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 19, 2019