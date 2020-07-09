Stephen Wesley McKain Jr.



Redding - January 13, 1942- June 30, 2020



Stephen Wesley McKain Jr. age 78 of Redding, CA went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife Mary and his seven children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grand children.



Stephen Wesley McKain Jr. born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 13, 1942 to Stephen and Joan McKain. He attended Connelly Vocational School in Pittsburgh, PA where he majored in art. He grew up in the Hill District. After graduating, he joined the Air Force and served from 1960-1968. In 1961, he married the love of his life Mary and their journey of togetherness lasted 58 years.



Stephen is survived by his wife Mary, his seven children Eva Fred, Mark McKain (Tiffany), Priscilla Sperrico (Dominic), Michael McKain, Elizabeth Corbel (Steven), Deborah Murphy (Scott), and John McKain. Stephen had 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is survived by one brother and two nieces.



Stephen enjoyed many things in his life and was mostly proud of his dedication to faith. He served as a pastor and evangelist for over 40 years. He loved spending time with his family, who were so dear to him. His smile and love for his family is a memory that will never fade.



Arrangements are pending at Allen & Dahl Funeral Home in Redding, CA and a private family only burial will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, Ca.



God Bless you Dear Steve. You were a treasure that we will have for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again in Heaven. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.









