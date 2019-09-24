|
|
Steven Earl Montiel
Shasta Lake - Steve was born Oct 11th1956 and passed away on Sept 12th2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife Vicky and his sons, Mike & Erin Montiel; daughter-in-law Chenoa; step-daughter Sissy; step-sons Kalani and Brandon; grandchildren Siena & Trenton Montiel; step-grandchildren Neveah, Kaydance, Emma, Lillyanna, and Daniel Vestal.
Steve was born in Redwood City, CA and later settled in Shasta Lake City to raise his family in 1982. Steve loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He had a passion for music and singing. He especially loved to teach. He coached his son's sports teams for many years, including Little League baseball, soccer and eventually became the Central Valley High School Wrestling Coach. Steve also loved Kenpo Karate. He taught Kenpo for many years and somehow managed to do all of this while running his landscaping business. He was a hard-worker, an inspirational coach, a valued mentor, a loving person and a cherished father. His sense of humor was well known and he always tried to make you laugh even during the most difficult times.
You will never be forgotten Dad. You will live in our hearts forever.
Family and friends are welcome to attend his service on Sept 28that Fountain Ministries World Outreach-The Rock-Shasta Lake City @ 1:00pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 24, 2019