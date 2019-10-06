|
|
Sturges Mathias (Lad) Amen Jr.
- - Sturges Mathias (Lad) Amen Jr. died peacefully in his home at 85 years of age, surrounded by family on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Lad was born in Riverside, CA on October 24, 1933 to Sturges M. Amen and Daisy Von Kanel. The family moved to Cottonwood, CA when Lad was a child where they continued the dairy business. Lad graduated from Red Bluff High School and was drafted into the army during the Korean War.
After the army, Lad returned to Cottonwood and resumed work on the family dairy as well as working with his father and brother in S. M. Amen and Sons Trucking. A few years later he took over the family trucking company and renamed it Lad Amen Trucking. He continued to own and operate the company for over 30 years. In 1960, he married Karen Colleen Spann and together they had five children.
Lad was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son Jeffrey Ralph Amen, who passed away in 1976. Lad leaves behind brother Grant Amen, sister Carla Miles, and children Charles Bradley Amen, Elisa Amen-(Doug) Prather, Kara Amen-Larrucea (Jeff Bowring), Trent (Marlene) Amen, eight grandchildren: Kali, Brittany, Jessica, Bianca, Jacob, Emily, Katrina, Lauren, and 6 great grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lad's love for his family was larger than life. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. There will be a viewing at the Anderson Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 11 from 4-6 pm. Lad's service will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 2:30 pm at the Anderson Cottonwood Neighborhood Church on Rhonda Road in Anderson, CA. After food and refreshments, there will be a procession to the Cottonwood Cemetery for a Final Salute and Burial.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 6, 2019