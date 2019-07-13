|
Susan Lack
Cedar City, UT. - Susan Lack passed away in Cedar City, UT on July 6, 2019. The internment will be in Fallon, NV where her remains will be alongside generations of family members including her mother, sisters and oldest daughter.
She is survived by her husband Michael Lack, daughters Pamela Phillips and Robbin Martin and grandsons David Winder and Jesse Gower as well as additional family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was a resident of Shasta County and surrounding area for decades until she moved to Utah with her husband Michael where they have had a wonderful life together.
Susan is dearly loved and sorely missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 13, 2019