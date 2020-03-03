|
Susan Meade Denison
June 3, 1948 - February 27, 2020
Susan Meade Denison, 71, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family on February 27, 2020 in Redding, California. She was born in Grants Pass, Oregon to the late Robert E. Meade and Patricia M. Meade. In 1955, Susan and her family moved to Auburn, California. Growing up in Auburn, she went to Placer High School where she met her husband of 52 years, Stafford Bruce Denison. They have lived in several locations; Auburn, CA, Hayfork, CA and Redding, CA. Susan leaves behind the love of her life, Stafford B. Denison and two loving daughters, Shelby Perez (Miguel) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sherry Denison (Steven Chamberlain) of Ripon, California. She has two grandchildren; Kennedy Gonzales (Ray Ramirez) of Oceanside, CA and Kole Gonzales of Ripon, CA.
Susan was a long time resident of Redding, CA. She was a Para-Professional with Enterprise School District. She was in charge of the 'mail-in' Election Department. Susan, and her husband Stafford enjoyed their classic cars where they were a part of Golden Valley Street Rodders. After retirement, Susan enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She attended their sporting events, extra curricular activities and she always was the role model for her family.
Susan has four siblings Michael Meade of Rocklin, CA, Judy Brandt (Roger) Charlotte, NC, Connie Henry (Jeff) Bend, OR, Stephen Meade (Renee) Auburn, CA. Susan had eight nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice. A private family celebration of life was held at the home of Susan and Stafford Denison.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020