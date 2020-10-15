Susan Nicy Ann Taylor Thornton



June 19, 1957 - October 6, 2020



Susan passed away at the age of 63 years old with high spirits and a heart full of love. She leaves behind her Husband Paul of 45 years, three daughters (Jackie, Bonnie & Ashley), 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, Her Mother Rita and three siblings (Paula, Buddy & Dwayne). Susan was loved greatly by so many close friends and family. She will be remembered always and often. Services will be at the Palo Cedro Allen & Dahl on Friday October 16th @ 11Am.











