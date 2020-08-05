Susan Noella Wells EmmersonRedding - In Loving Memory: Susan Noella Wells Emmerson entered this world on May 15th, 1954 and passed away on July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband and best friend, George; four sons and their spouses: Garet and Jennifer Emmerson, Collin Emmerson and Mia Bosetti, Vaughn and Katie Emmerson, Dane and Billie Emmerson; three grandchildren: Greysen, Serina and Levi Emmerson; two brothers: Paul and Steven Wells. Susan was a loving wife, supportive mother, authentic parent, loyal friend, compassionate caregiver, inspiring art advocate and educator, active member of the community, generous philanthropist, and a well-rounded person with a big heart.Susan grew up in Sacramento, CA, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Chico State. She excelled as a registered nurse quickly becoming a supervisor at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA. Susan met the love of her life George, whom she married on September 16th, 1983. After the birth of her first son, she prioritized her growing family and put a hold on her career, having four boys within six years. Being the driven individual she was, Susan challenged her family to have great aspirations and goals. She worked hard to foster a home environment that provided for the opportunity for her husband and family to succeed in careers, school and relationships. She was a masterful homemaker and provided a beautiful home for her family. As a home designer in her free time, Susan best expressed her views of the world through decorating spaces, remodeling, updating, and building homes. Her greatest joy and passion in life was being a mother and she took pride in all her son's accomplishments.She cherished outdoor activities with her family including: bicycling, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, boating, wakeboarding and walking on the river trail with George's beloved dog, Spyder. She tolerated fishing trips by taking the opportunity to capture the beauty of the scenery through painting. She loved spending time at Lake Almanor with her family and friends.Susan touched the communities of Chico, Susanville and Redding through numerous volunteer organizations including teaching art at Country Christian School, St. Francis Middle School, Bishop Quinn High School and St. Joseph's schools to hundreds of local students between first and twelfth grade. She also served as a board member at Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Palo Cedro Youth Soccer.Stepping up to her most recent promotion as "Grammie," she was insistent upon attending all of her darling grandchildren's swim and gymnastic lessons, establishing herself as a constant presence in their young lives. Susan was happiest when she was with her family, and she will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Susan Emmerson Memorial Fund at the Shasta Regional Community Foundation would be appreciated.The celebration of life service will be held outdoors at Lawncrest Memorial Park.Lawncrest Memorial Park1522 E. Cypress AvenueRedding, CA 96002