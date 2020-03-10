|
Susanne Marie Noll
Palo Cedro, CA - 12/30/1935 - 02/23/2020
Susanne Marie Noll, born in Hastings Neb. on December 30, 1935 died peacefully in her sleep of pneumonia on Sunday February 23, 2020, she was 84 years young. Devoted Wife to Carl Noll and loving Mother to her three children. She was a stay at home Mom that loved cooking, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and the great outdoors. The many hunting, fishing and camping trips as a family are the most memorable, her family meant the world to her.
Mom was Mother of the Year at Oster Elementary, working on the PTA, organizing school carnivals and events.
She had a wonderful sense of humor, always smiling and could make anybody laugh. Only God knows how many lives our Mother touched throughout the years. Mom left us with a lot of fond memories and a love that only a Mother can give. She will gravely be missed by all who knew her and loved her. We will carry our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother with us always. I know I shall see you again one day, until then Mom rest peacefully with Daddy in our Father's House.
Susanne is survived by her Children: Ken (Char), Carla (Greg) and Gary; 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
We may not
be together
In the way we
used to be
We are still
connected by a
Cord no eye
can see
So whenever
you need to find me
We're never
far apart
If you look
beyond the horizon
And listen with your heart
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020