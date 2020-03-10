Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Noll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne Marie Noll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne Marie Noll Obituary
Susanne Marie Noll

Palo Cedro, CA - 12/30/1935 - 02/23/2020

Susanne Marie Noll, born in Hastings Neb. on December 30, 1935 died peacefully in her sleep of pneumonia on Sunday February 23, 2020, she was 84 years young. Devoted Wife to Carl Noll and loving Mother to her three children. She was a stay at home Mom that loved cooking, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and the great outdoors. The many hunting, fishing and camping trips as a family are the most memorable, her family meant the world to her.

Mom was Mother of the Year at Oster Elementary, working on the PTA, organizing school carnivals and events.

She had a wonderful sense of humor, always smiling and could make anybody laugh. Only God knows how many lives our Mother touched throughout the years. Mom left us with a lot of fond memories and a love that only a Mother can give. She will gravely be missed by all who knew her and loved her. We will carry our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother with us always. I know I shall see you again one day, until then Mom rest peacefully with Daddy in our Father's House.

Susanne is survived by her Children: Ken (Char), Carla (Greg) and Gary; 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

We may not

be together

In the way we

used to be

We are still

connected by a

Cord no eye

can see

So whenever

you need to find me

We're never

far apart

If you look

beyond the horizon

And listen with your heart
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -