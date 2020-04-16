|
Tammy Kight
Murrieta - Tammy Kight passed away March 27, 2020 at her home in Murrieta, CA at the age of 75. She lived in Redding from 1968-2005 and worked as a legal secretary her entire career with Len Wingate, Gary Borchard and Roger Cowling. She enjoyed her time with Redding Newcomers shortly after moving to Redding and her years in the Zeta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She and her husband, Pat, loved traveling and visited more than 50 countries around the world and 49 states. She left nothing on her "Bucket List".
She is survived by her husband, Pat, daughters Annette and Laura, step daughter Jeri and step son Jeff along with 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grand son. A celebration of her life is scheduled for June 7, 2020 in Murrieta, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020