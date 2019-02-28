Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Cottonwood Cemetary
- - Tember Ashley Virden, My beautiful daughter has went to heaven on February 1, 2019, she is loved and missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Jacob, Meagan, Melony, Morghan Abshire, and Magnalaina (Maggie) Abshire-Rohrer, Cheyann, and Cole Cullum-Alexander, her grandmother, Donna Campbell, grandfather, Gerald McFadyen, Sr., her mother Pamela Forester, and her father Truman Virden, Jr., a sister, Trinity Brown, and brothers, Truman Virden III, Tim and Dan Forester, her uncles, Jerry, Howard, and Kenny McFadyen, and many more friends and relative's to mention. trying to keep it all on one page...LOL....

She was preceded in death by her fiance, Jeramy Abshire, and her stepfather Kenneth Forester.

Tember enjoyed fishing, Cribbage, horseback riding, gardening, and above all, her children.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Cottonwood Cemetary, followed by a reception at American Legion in Cottonwood.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 28, 2019
