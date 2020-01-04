Services
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-241-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Casados
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Casados

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Casados Obituary
Teresa Casados

Anderson - 58 of Anderson went to fly with Angels on Dec. 24th 2019.

She was born in Chacon, NM Oct 11th 1961 to Amador and Anne Casados.

She is survived by son Erick Casados, partner Edward Price from Anderson. Brothers Rudy (Trish), Floyd, Tony (Linda) Casados from Anderson and James (Judy) Casados from Cottonwood. Sisters Cecilia Casados from Wyo, Lucy Casados from Anderson and Marcia (Jeff) Ricke from Bella Vista. Her niece/caretaker Mary Ann Casados from Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson Friday Jan 10th at 11 am. Arrangements by Blairs Crematorium in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -