Teresa Casados
Anderson - 58 of Anderson went to fly with Angels on Dec. 24th 2019.
She was born in Chacon, NM Oct 11th 1961 to Amador and Anne Casados.
She is survived by son Erick Casados, partner Edward Price from Anderson. Brothers Rudy (Trish), Floyd, Tony (Linda) Casados from Anderson and James (Judy) Casados from Cottonwood. Sisters Cecilia Casados from Wyo, Lucy Casados from Anderson and Marcia (Jeff) Ricke from Bella Vista. Her niece/caretaker Mary Ann Casados from Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson Friday Jan 10th at 11 am. Arrangements by Blairs Crematorium in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020