Teresa Casados 58 of Anderson went to fly with the angels Dec. 24th, 2019. She was born in Chacon, NM Oct. 11th 1961 to Amador and Anne Casados. Teresa was a beautiful soul, loving mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her son Erick Casados, Partner Edward Price both of Anderson. Brothers Rudy, Floyd and Tony Casados of Anderson and James Casados of Cottonwood. Sisters Cecilia Casados of Wyoming, Lucy Casados of Anderson and Marcia Ricke of Bella Vista along with their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorial Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson Friday Jan 17th at 11AM. Arrangements by Blairs Crematorium in Redding
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020