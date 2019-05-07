|
Teri Lee Hennessy
Redding - Teri Lee Hennessy, a former resident of the Redding area passed on Friday the 8th of March, 2019 of natural causes. Born in 1946, in Yuma AZ. She was an airline stewardess, and then went on to Santa Monica Community College. She is survived by her daughters Dina McKillop and Denise Wesley, her grandson, her mother, her brothers, sisters and nephews.
She was very loved, she enjoyed celebrating the holidays, cooking, reading and learning. She will be missed. Lawncrest Memorial Park, Redding has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 7, 2019