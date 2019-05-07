Resources
More Obituaries for Teri Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teri Lee Hennessy


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teri Lee Hennessy Obituary
Teri Lee Hennessy

Redding - Teri Lee Hennessy, a former resident of the Redding area passed on Friday the 8th of March, 2019 of natural causes. Born in 1946, in Yuma AZ. She was an airline stewardess, and then went on to Santa Monica Community College. She is survived by her daughters Dina McKillop and Denise Wesley, her grandson, her mother, her brothers, sisters and nephews.

She was very loved, she enjoyed celebrating the holidays, cooking, reading and learning. She will be missed. Lawncrest Memorial Park, Redding has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.