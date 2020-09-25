1/1
Terri Elizabeth Smyth
Terri Elizabeth Smyth

Terri Elizabeth Smyth passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1959 in Napa, California, and moved to Buckhorn Summit in 1964 where her father was transferred to the CalTrans station. In 1969, the family moved to Redding where she resided until her passing.

Terri began her career at Redding Realty at the age of 16 where she met the love of her life, Flip Smyth. She continued in the industry with her son, eventually becoming a broker and starting their own real estate company, Guardian Realty. She enjoyed her family, friends, and everyone that stepped foot into her home. She was "Auntie" to her niece and two nephews, thanks to her unconditional love and spoiling them rotten every chance she had. That title soon shifted to "Grandma" to her most adorable grandson and granddaughter. They brought pure joy to Terri, and her love for them was like no other. When she was with them her smile would light up the room. She was truly in a happy place in life.

Her life was a living example of how to love, cherish and honor family and friends. Her greatest love was her family, and to any friend that spent time with Terri, she was their "second mother". She welcomed every person that walked through her door with open arms. Terri loved, and was loved by all who were blessed to have known her.

Terri is survived by her sons Chris and Ryan. Along with Chris's, wife Ashley, and grandchildren Carson and Emma of Redding; her sister and brother in law Mary and Greg Willie of Eugene, Oregon; brother and wife Mike and Gayle McMaster of Redding; brother and sister in law Paul and Stephanie McMaster of Burlingame; plus her most cherished nephews, Robert Willie and Alexander McMaster, and niece Sophia McMaster. She is predeceased by her husband Flip of 30 years and both parents George and Betty McMaster.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org which Terri has always been passionate about supporting.

Please sign the guestbook at: http://obituarituaries.redding.com




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
