Terry H. Hitchcock



Anderson - Terry H. Hitchcock, age 67, of Anderson, Ca. lost his life and entered heaven on August 14, 2020. While traveling with his family in a multiple car caravan to a camping trip in the Redwoods a car accident tragically ended his life.



Like his father, uncles, and brothers before him Terry was a man of nature, a man who revered the forest and all things wild, Born at the base of Mt. Shasta Terry spent much of his youth camping and fishing along the McCloud River or hunting the elusive Mule deer with his older brothers and nephews. His deep and abiding love for the wilderness also fueled his desire to protect it; he was a fire fighter. For thirty years he set out season after season to defend what he had come to cherish. On a personal note, there is nothing as acrid as the stench of a fire fighter's body and clothing after fighting a fire for days on end. Terry did however have a secret weapon, Mr. Bubble, bubble bath! Yes, Terry loved his bubble bath and it honestly cut the smell of smoke. Terry shared his secret weapon with his fellow fire fighters who only laughed at him, until…, they tried it themselves. After thirty years he ventured into property management which he actively pursued until the time of his death.



Terry, aka, "PaPa", was fiercely loyal to his family. He leaves behind his wife, four children and ten grandchildren. Terry was their rock, their foundation from which they drew their strength and there was nothing he would not do for them. From a spontaneous fishing trip with his son or helping his granddaughter with her homework, nothing was beyond or above his capabilities to those who adored him, for he was "PaPa."



Among his many friends Terry was known for his generosity and kindness. He had a quiet manner, deep voice and knew when to sit down and just listen to a friend. His skill set with home repairs was renown. This man knew how to pour concrete, frame houses, fix plumbing, resolve electrical issues and dig a mighty fine ditch if the job required it. If it did not run, it would by the time Terry was finished. It simply did not matter if it was a chain saw or automobile engine. His greatest gift was the ability to mend a broken heart with a soft smile, and a big bear hug.



To say Terry will be missed is an understatement indeed.









