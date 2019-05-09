|
Terry Larson
Anderson - Terry Larson of Anderson, CA passed away April 23rd, with family and friends at his side. Terry was born August 29, 1949 in Bagley, Minnesota to Frank and Impi Larson who along with his sister Susan Carpenter, have preceded him in passing.
Terry moved to Anderson in the late seventies and opened and operated Terry's Auto Repair across from TJ's until his retirement from a career in mechanics in 2006.
Terry was an avid archer and very active with the Straight Arrow Bow Hunters. He served as President 2004-2008. He was known to all in the organization as "Coffee Daddy", and stayed very involved; helping teach the next generation of archers in students at Grant Elementary School and regularly helping his fellow archers at the Bow Rack. Terry also enjoyed in his spare time metal/wood working, reading, fishing, shooting and exploring his Finnish heritage. Most of all he loved his cats.
He is survived by his only child Christina "Tina" Hennings and his seven grandkids; Brianna Foland, Mykel (&Taylor) Foland, Sarah (&Justin) Foland, Jillian, Lexia, Jordyn and Stuart. He also leaves Great Grandkids Elizybethe, Dallas, Elijah, and Everette.
Terry will be laid to rest at the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Cemetary in Aitkin County, Minnesota beside his mother.
A Terry Larson Memorial scholarship fund has been started in his memory for his belief in educating the next generation. If you would like to donate please contact Twyla Carpenter at 530-275-4621.
