Theresa (Terri) Lynn Bird
Redding - Theresa (Terri) Lynn Bird, age 60, passed away in the night at her home in Redding, CA on January 22, 2020. We will have a Celebration of Life in her honor held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Please contact Amy for location and time.
Terri was born on the 17th of February 1959 in Burbank, CA to Bill and Judith Ball. She was the eldest of four children and was a good, albeit a wily big sister. After moving around quite a bit, Terri's father was eventually stationed at the San Diego Naval Base. It was there that Terri attended and graduated Sweetwater High School in the spring of 1977. She soon met Steven Bird and the two were married on November 19, 1978 in San Diego, CA. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Amy, in the spring of 1987. The young family moved to Redding, CA the next winter to be closer to Terri's family. The family welcomed a second daughter, Karah a few years later. Terri began her long career at the Record Searchlight in 1994 and has enjoyed working there ever since, making many friends along the way. In her spare time, Terri very much enjoyed her movies and shows including her go-to classics of Star Trek, Forensic Files and Judge Judy. She also enjoyed most rock music, but none could hold a candle to her Sir Elton John.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy and Karah, siblings, Lora, Kennith and Michael, her father Bill, her ex-husband Steve, among many other loving family and friends. She will be sorely missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020