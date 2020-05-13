|
Thomas Baechtel Stone
Redding - Thomas Baechtel Stone, 80, of Redding, CA was born on 7-8-1939 in Oakland, CA. He passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home. Tom was the son of Walter Thomas & Harriett (Baechtel) Stone. He was united in marriage to Gretchen Manley Stone on July 29, 1961 in Sacramento.
Tom leaves behind two children, Walter Stone (Bend, OR) and Elizabeth Strandin (Sacramento, CA). He also stepped in as a father to cousin Elizabeth Ann Schmuhl (BellaVista, CA). He also has four grandchildren, Victoria Emel (Eugene, OR), Corinne Stone (Portland, OR), Kelsey Griffith (Bend, OR) and Olivia Strandin (Sacramento, CA). He has two great grandchildren Madeline and Luca Emel, Eugene, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maxine Branch.
Tom was reared in Berkeley, CA and Sacramento, CA. He graduated from El Camino high school in Sacramento, CA in 1957. After high school he attended Humboldt State University and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in game biology.
His entire career of 40 years was with the State of California Fish and Wildlife Dept. He was a biologist for Northern California counties, first on the coast in Eureka for fisheries and game. Then statewide, waterfowl, and finally moved to Redding, CA in 1968 as a biologist for Northern California. He was also a lieutenant in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.
He loved hunting and fishing, especially turkey hunting. Many have known him as the "Big Turkey." He loved nature and all plants and animals and introduced his love of it to many young people. He was a great cook and did a lot of barbequing for parties and social events. Tom enjoyed life to the fullest with many friends. He went out of his way to help others and had special friends that he always stayed connected with. Tom had a big laugh and a big heart. He was a very loving husband and was extremely close to his son and daughter. He was fun to be around and was always upbeat. He will be greatly missed. He had a good life and will be remembered by many. We will miss his great love for life and proud presence.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 13 to May 15, 2020