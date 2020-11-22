Thomas E Craig Jr.



Redding - Thomas E Craig Jr. passed away on Saturday November 14th at the age of 60 in Redding Ca.



He is survived by his wife Hope Craig of 31 years and their two children Thomas Craig lll and Laura Craig of Redding. His father Tom Craig Sr of Visalia Ca, brother Richard Craig of Tulare Ca. Three sisters Rhonda Zens, La Dawn Craig and Valerie Ruiz from Visalia Ca. He is preceded in death by his mother Wanda Lou Craig.



Thomas loved sharing the gospel with everyone he met. He never met a stranger, He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or help a friend. He loved to share a joke and make people smile and feel loved. Thomas spent many years as a truck driver and loved to be outdoors. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and uncle He will dearly be missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.



At this time, the family has decided not to have a funeral due to the pandemic and safety of others. A memorial will take place at a later date TBD.



Funeral Arrangements made by Allen and Dahl



9100 Deschutes Rd,Palo Cedro



547-4444









