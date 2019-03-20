Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Redding Elks Lodge
Thomas Patrick Kandybe

Thomas Patrick Kandybe

Troy, AL - Thomas Patrick Kandybe passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 8th in his home in Troy, AL. He is survived by his children Kyle and Jessica Kandybe, his grandchildren Gavyn and Lance and his brother and sisters; Jim Kandybe, Nancy Smith, and Sue Smith. Tom will always be remembered as a fun loving soul who lived life to the fullest every day. He was active in the Redding Elks Lodge and the Redding Trade Club bringing fun and laughter to all the lives he touched. All of Tom's friends are invited to join in the celebration of life at the Redding Elks Lodge on Sunday, March 24th at 2 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
