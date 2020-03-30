|
Thurmon Keith "Sonny" Thomason
Thurmon Keith "Sonny" Thomason passed away peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born August 15, 1931 in Maxwell, California to Mabel and Joe Thomason, he was the eldest of two children. As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy. After trying to join 4 times, but was too young, he was finally accepted and served 8 years on the U.S.S. Essex during the Korean War.
After his military service ended, he went to work as a truck driver and met his beloved wife Susie at a Diner where she worked as a waitress. They were married in 1957 and together they shared 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 15 +1 on the way great-great grandchildren.
After raising their 4 children in Yreka and Cottonwood, Sonny & Sue moved to Ukiah until Sonny accepted a job offer to go to Alaska and work on the booming pipeline. His first love was his wife, his second was his family and his third love was Alaska. They spent 12 years making Alaska their home. They lived in Fairbanks and Sonny worked in Prudhoe Bay as a big equipment maintenance mechanic. After "retiring", they moved back to the North State to be near family and take care of their elderly parents, but he always wanted to go back to Alaska.
Sonny was always a hard worker and never truly retired. He worked until he was almost 80 years old as a loader at a rock quarry, driving logging truck, and chip truck, and water truck. Still, he never stopped working, besides marking off the boxes of his "Honey Do" list for Susie, he was always front and center to help friends and family whenever they needed an extra hand.
Sonny was truly one of a kind…beloved and respected by everyone he knew and came in contact with. He always had a smile and a few kind words, but with a glint in his eye, he'd follow up with a joke. Although our larger than life T.K., Sonny, Pop, Grandad, is no longer here with us, the memories we all have and can share amongst 5 generations will carry us through this sad time. He wouldn't want any one of us to be sad so we will keep the smiles and dry our tears.
He woke up before the sun, but you just might catch him taking a nap somewhere along the path.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020