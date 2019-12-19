Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Redding's First United Methodist Church
Timothy Randolph Rich


1957 - 2019
Shasta Lake - Timothy Randolph Rich, age 62, died December 5, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born August 14, 1957 in San Francisco, CA, the oldest of three sons born to Douglas and Marjorie Rich. He grew up in Redding, CA and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1976. He continued his vocational training and received his C-38, California Refrigeration Contractor License.

Humor, fun, curious, and intelligent are some of his many strengths and they endured during his entire life, even during his toughest of times. He loved to socialize and was often the life of the party. An excellent listener, his genuine interest in others endeared him to a diverse group of friends.

A consummate outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and gold mining. He loved to travel and would immerse himself in the history of where he was visiting, often reading all he could from books and the internet to fully understand a place and time. He was a collector. Historical items, things that captured his imagination, and equipment that he could recycle were all part of his collection.

Timothy is survived by his partner, Georgia McNeil, who loved and supported him, especially through his illness; and brothers, Jeffrey and Patrick Rich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Douglas Rich. A memorial service will be held at Redding's First United Methodist Church on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family suggests that donations be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Goodyear, AZ. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
