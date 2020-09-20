1/
Timothy William Daniel Baugh
1980 - 2020
Timothy William Daniel Baugh

Millville - Timothy William Daniel Baugh of Millville was born on February 29, 1980 to Danny and Katie Baugh. Timmy is survived by the love of his life, his wife Renee, and the lights of his life, his 6 children: Kane, Katherine, James-Paul (JP), Silas, Miriam, and Nika, as well as his parents, his sister Melissa and her husband Dustin, his grandparents, many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

An army veteran and lifelong member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic church where he founded the Fuel'd Up Youth Ministry, Timmy had a devout love of God, and an avid dedication to the brotherhood he found surrounding motorcycles. He had a brilliant way with words and he was loved by all who met him. He impacted the lives of so many and is missed by those who had the honor to share in his time on earth. Timmy served as an operations manager for many large solar projects, and spent his early adult years saving lives and land as a firefighter with CalFire and member of Millville Volunteer Fire Department.

While Timmy courageously battled with depression, he ultimately could not find peace here on earth. We pray he has found solace with God and the angels. He was called home to heaven on September 12, 2020.

There will be a funeral Mass and burial service for family and the Catholic community.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
I didnt know Timmy for a super long time but what I know and feel is sorrow for his family. Timmy was a good person and I'm deeply sorry in my heart and he will be missed
Slick
Friend
September 19, 2020
May the love and prayers of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rick and Marcene Christiansen
