Tom Dodson Obituary
Tom Dodson

Shingletown - Tom Dodson, 70 years old, of Shingletown. Passed away at home on Feb 22nd, with his family at his side. Survived by Wife Sheri Dodson, Son Tomas Dodson (& Jen), Son William Cutcher, Daughter Christina, Daughter Darcy Weakley (& Joe), Daughter Tami Paul (& Jim), 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life Mar 22nd, 11am, at the Odd Fellows Hall - corner of Hwy 44 & Silver bridge.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 7, 2019
