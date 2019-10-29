|
Tom Franklin
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Tom Franklin on Oct.21, 2019 due to a massive stroke. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. Tom was born to Margaret Powell November 19, 1942 in San Francisco, CA. At the age of 8 he moved to McCloud, CA where his mother married Albert Franklin. It was one of the happiest days of Tom's life when he could call Al his dad. Tom graduated from McCloud High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Army shortly afterwards. When he returned home from Germany in 1964 he enrolled at College of the Siskiyous and later transferred to Chico State where he received his Elementary Teaching Credential. His first teaching job brought him to Ukiah, CA where he retired after 30 years. Once he began his career he then married the love of his life, Laura Brewster from Mt. Shasta. He was the proud father of two boys, Nicholas and Mitchell. Tom was instrumental in helping organize and volunteering as a fireman for the Russian River Fire Department which later merged with the Hopland Fire Department. After his retirement in 2001 he and Laura moved to Mt. Shasta where he got back into his skiing and fishing. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Margaret (Peg) Franklin and survived by his wife of 48 years, Laura, his oldest son, Nick (Rachel) of Bella Vista, and youngest son, Mitch (Erica) of Hopland, and 2 beautiful grandchildren, Wyatt & Taylor. He is also survived by his brother Steve of McCloud and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Shasta Fire Fighters Association or the Hopland Fire Department. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019