Trena Elizabeth Caster
Trena died peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on March 17 at the age of 92. She was born Trena Elizabeth Young in Macks Creek, Missouri on December 14, 1927 on the same date and at the same farm as her mother! In 1942, she moved to Richmond California with her mother and stepfather who went to work in the war effort; and in 1944, her brother Chuck invited a sailor home to share a meal, and she met her first husband Dan Crackel. They married in New Mexico in 1945 and honeymooned with a mule ride down Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park. Grand Canyon has always been one of her favorite places. They moved to Richmond in 1947 and then to Redding in 1965. She and Dan had 55 years together, and following his death, she married a friend from church Paul Caster, and they enjoyed 11 good years together. She said that she had the two best husbands ever!
A major accomplishment of hers, for which she was rightly proud, is that in 1976 at age 49, she got her High School Equivalency Certificate, then attended Shasta Community College and in 1979 got her Associate of Arts degree in Business with a Certified Home Health Nurse certificate. She worked as a nurse for 12 years; then for another ten or more years, she assisted her daughter-in-law Trudy in her cultural resource management consulting firm Coyote & Fox Enterprises.
Trena was an active member in the Episcopal Church since her days in Richmond and has continued to be so at All Saints Episcopal Church in Redding. She is known for her cooking, particularly her lemon bars and pear honey; and she enjoyed car trips, camping, and crossword puzzles. As you can see from the photo, she was a staunch San Francisco 49ers fan!
Trena is survived by her sons Charlie (Trudy) and Dan (Julie) Crackel; her stepchildren Jeff Caster (Jan) and Nancy Main (Andy); her grandchildren Joe Crackel (Tracey), Tom Crackel (September), Terra Vandusen, Natalie Gray (Shane), Hannah Hamilton (Brent), Ryan Caster, and Lisa Schwartz (Joel); and several great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel in Anderson, and a memorial service in pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020