Treva Jean Bakken



Treva Jean Bakken, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on July 11, 2020.



Treva was born at the Presidio Army Base in San Francisco to Charles and Beth "Millie" Clark on February 28, 1944. On her dad's honorable discharge, the family returned to where they left their heart, Oregon. Treva's family had deep roots in North Eastern Oregon and she grew up on farms in that corner of the state. She graduated Baker High School in 1962 and attended Eastern Oregon College where she earned her Bachelors Degree with Summa Cum Laude honors. She would go on to earn a Masters Degree in Political Science at the University of Oregon. She later continued her education and earned her second Masters Degree in Counseling and Psychology.



In 1968, Treva followed friends to Redding California where she began her 27 year social work career with the Shasta County Welfare Department. She met Richard Bakken and they were married on May 3rd of 1975. They welcomed their first son Ryan in 1979 and their second son, Darren, in 1982. Treva loved raising their boys, reading and keeping in touch with aunts, cousins and college friends. Religion was important to Treva. She attended the Redding and Anderson Methodist churches. Treva will be remembered as a soft-spoken, perceptive and kind person.



Treva is survived by her husband, Richard, their sons, Ryan and Darren, Daughters-in-law, Desiree and Emily, Grandchildren Melody, Amelia and Charley. All of whom she loved deeply.









